Washtenaw County OCED, community partners offer 10,000 masks to residents

Free masks to be picked up at community locations

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Masks
Masks (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Residents still in need of masks to help protect them from the coronavirus (COVID-19) can turn to community organizations for help.

In partnership with the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, community organizations are offering county residents 10,000 masks for free during the coming weeks.

Residents will be able to pick up masks around Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Manchester, Northfield Township and Whitmore Lake.

Community partners include Meals on Wheels, Avalon Housing, Community Action Network, Hope Clinic, Ozone House, Washtenaw My Brothers Keeper and SOS Community Services among many others.

Here’s the list of locations:

Ann Arbor

WhereWhenAdditional InformationWho
At homesAs neededMasks can be delivered to
current clients		Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels
1327 Jones Dr. #102TBDTBDAvalon Housing
3 W. Eden Ct;.
2724 Hikone Rd.;
17373 Green Rd.;
3425 Platt Rd.;
2566 Arrowwood Trl		10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Mondays - Thursdays;
10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Fridays		All residents (3 W. Eden Ct);
Only residents of Hikone,
GBC, Creekside and
Arrowwood Hills locations may
get masks at those locations		Community Action Network
2901 Northbrook Pl8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Mondays -Fridays		Only open to Cranbook
residents		Cranbrook Tower
2901 Northbrook Pl9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Mondays - Fridays		Only open to Parkway
Meadows residents		Parkway Meadows
11111 N. Maple Rd.10 a.m. - noon
Fridays		Call 734-662-3564 with
questions		Peace Neighborhood Center
701 W. Ellsworth Rd.9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Mondays - Wednesdays		Call 734-822-2117 when
at the building		Pittsfield Senior Center
2401 Plymouth Rd.9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesdays, Thursdays		Call 734-99809353 to check supplyTurner Senior Wellness Program

Ypsilanti

WhereWhenAdditional InformationWho
1196 Ecorse Rd9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mondays - Fridays		Available to all.
Call 734-484-4257 in advance		Friends in Deed
518 Harriet StTBDTBDHope Clinic
103 Ecorse Rd11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Tuesdays		By Appointment onlyJoyful Treats
102 N. Hamilton St.10 a.m. - noon
Wednesdays		TBDOzone House
114 N. River St.1-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays;
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesdays		Ask at the front door when
using the food pantry.		SOS Community
Services
111 N. Huron St.9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mondays - FridaysAsk at the registration taskSt. Joes Neighborhood
Family Health Center
2057 Tyler Rd.TBDTBDNew West Willow
Neighborhood Association
YpsilantiTBDTBDWashtenaw My Brothers Keeper
1015 N. Congress St.9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mondays - FridaysRing the doorbell and
call ahead: 734-483-5014		Ypsilanti Senior Center

Other county locations

WhereWhenAdditional InformationWho
512 Washington St., Chelseanoon - 2 p.m. Mondays, Fridays1 package per personChelsea Senior Center
603 S. Main St., Chelsea9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays;
9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays;
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Fridays		Available to all. Call when at
the building:
734-475-3305		Faith in Action Dexter/Chelsea
710 E. Main St., Manchester9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays;
noon - 3 p.m. Wednesdays		By appointment.
Call 734-428-7722		Community Resource Center
125 Baker Rd., Northfield Township10 -a.m. - 8 p.m.
Mondays - Thursdays;
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Fridays;
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturdays		Available to all.
Ask staff for help.		Northfield Township Library Area
9101 Main St., Whitmore Lake10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays;
2-5 p.m. Wednesdays		Available to all.
Call when at the building; 734-449-2295		Northfield Township Community & Senior Center
224 W. Michigan Ave., Saline10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Mondays;
10 a.m. - noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays;
10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Thursdays		Call ahead: 734-429-4570Saline Area Social Service

Find more information about each site through the Washtenaw County OCED Facebook page.

Posted by Washtenaw County Office of Community & Economic Development on Monday, October 5, 2020

About the Author: