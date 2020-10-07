Washtenaw County OCED, community partners offer 10,000 masks to residents

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Residents still in need of masks to help protect them from the coronavirus (COVID-19) can turn to community organizations for help.

In partnership with the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, community organizations are offering county residents 10,000 masks for free during the coming weeks.

Residents will be able to pick up masks around Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Manchester, Northfield Township and Whitmore Lake.

Community partners include Meals on Wheels, Avalon Housing, Community Action Network, Hope Clinic, Ozone House, Washtenaw My Brothers Keeper and SOS Community Services among many others.

Here’s the list of locations:

Ann Arbor

Where When Additional Information Who At homes As needed Masks can be delivered to

current clients Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels 1327 Jones Dr. #102 TBD TBD Avalon Housing 3 W. Eden Ct;.

2724 Hikone Rd.;

17373 Green Rd.;

3425 Platt Rd.;

2566 Arrowwood Trl 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Mondays - Thursdays;

10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fridays All residents (3 W. Eden Ct);

Only residents of Hikone,

GBC, Creekside and

Arrowwood Hills locations may

get masks at those locations Community Action Network 2901 Northbrook Pl 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Mondays -Fridays Only open to Cranbook

residents Cranbrook Tower 2901 Northbrook Pl 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Mondays - Fridays Only open to Parkway

Meadows residents Parkway Meadows 11111 N. Maple Rd. 10 a.m. - noon

Fridays Call 734-662-3564 with

questions Peace Neighborhood Center 701 W. Ellsworth Rd. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Mondays - Wednesdays Call 734-822-2117 when

at the building Pittsfield Senior Center 2401 Plymouth Rd. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays Call 734-99809353 to check supply Turner Senior Wellness Program

Ypsilanti

Where When Additional Information Who 1196 Ecorse Rd 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mondays - Fridays Available to all.

Call 734-484-4257 in advance Friends in Deed 518 Harriet St TBD TBD Hope Clinic 103 Ecorse Rd 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesdays By Appointment only Joyful Treats 102 N. Hamilton St. 10 a.m. - noon

Wednesdays TBD Ozone House 114 N. River St. 1-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays;

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesdays Ask at the front door when

using the food pantry. SOS Community

Services 111 N. Huron St. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mondays - Fridays Ask at the registration task St. Joes Neighborhood

Family Health Center 2057 Tyler Rd. TBD TBD New West Willow

Neighborhood Association Ypsilanti TBD TBD Washtenaw My Brothers Keeper 1015 N. Congress St. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mondays - Fridays Ring the doorbell and

call ahead: 734-483-5014 Ypsilanti Senior Center

Other county locations

Where When Additional Information Who 512 Washington St., Chelsea noon - 2 p.m. Mondays, Fridays 1 package per person Chelsea Senior Center 603 S. Main St., Chelsea 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays;

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays;

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Fridays Available to all. Call when at

the building:

734-475-3305 Faith in Action Dexter/Chelsea 710 E. Main St., Manchester 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays;

noon - 3 p.m. Wednesdays By appointment.

Call 734-428-7722 Community Resource Center 125 Baker Rd., Northfield Township 10 -a.m. - 8 p.m.

Mondays - Thursdays;

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Fridays;

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturdays Available to all.

Ask staff for help. Northfield Township Library Area 9101 Main St., Whitmore Lake 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays;

2-5 p.m. Wednesdays Available to all.

Call when at the building; 734-449-2295 Northfield Township Community & Senior Center 224 W. Michigan Ave., Saline 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Mondays;

10 a.m. - noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays;

10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Thursdays Call ahead: 734-429-4570 Saline Area Social Service

Find more information about each site through the Washtenaw County OCED Facebook page.