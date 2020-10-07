Washtenaw County OCED, community partners offer 10,000 masks to residents

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Residents still in need of masks to help protect them from the coronavirus (COVID-19) can turn to community organizations for help.
In partnership with the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, community organizations are offering county residents 10,000 masks for free during the coming weeks.
Residents will be able to pick up masks around Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Manchester, Northfield Township and Whitmore Lake.
Community partners include Meals on Wheels, Avalon Housing, Community Action Network, Hope Clinic, Ozone House, Washtenaw My Brothers Keeper and SOS Community Services among many others.
Here’s the list of locations:
Ann Arbor
|Where
|When
|Additional Information
|Who
|At homes
|As needed
|Masks can be delivered to
current clients
|Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels
|1327 Jones Dr. #102
|TBD
|TBD
|Avalon Housing
|3 W. Eden Ct;.
2724 Hikone Rd.;
17373 Green Rd.;
3425 Platt Rd.;
2566 Arrowwood Trl
|10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Mondays - Thursdays;
10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Fridays
|All residents (3 W. Eden Ct);
Only residents of Hikone,
GBC, Creekside and
Arrowwood Hills locations may
get masks at those locations
|Community Action Network
|2901 Northbrook Pl
|8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Mondays -Fridays
|Only open to Cranbook
residents
|Cranbrook Tower
|2901 Northbrook Pl
|9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Mondays - Fridays
|Only open to Parkway
Meadows residents
|Parkway Meadows
|11111 N. Maple Rd.
|10 a.m. - noon
Fridays
|Call 734-662-3564 with
questions
|Peace Neighborhood Center
|701 W. Ellsworth Rd.
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Mondays - Wednesdays
|Call 734-822-2117 when
at the building
|Pittsfield Senior Center
|2401 Plymouth Rd.
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesdays, Thursdays
|Call 734-99809353 to check supply
|Turner Senior Wellness Program
Ypsilanti
|Where
|When
|Additional Information
|Who
|1196 Ecorse Rd
|9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mondays - Fridays
|Available to all.
Call 734-484-4257 in advance
|Friends in Deed
|518 Harriet St
|TBD
|TBD
|Hope Clinic
|103 Ecorse Rd
|11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Tuesdays
|By Appointment only
|Joyful Treats
|102 N. Hamilton St.
|10 a.m. - noon
Wednesdays
|TBD
|Ozone House
|114 N. River St.
|1-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays;
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesdays
|Ask at the front door when
using the food pantry.
|SOS Community
Services
|111 N. Huron St.
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mondays - Fridays
|Ask at the registration task
|St. Joes Neighborhood
Family Health Center
|2057 Tyler Rd.
|TBD
|TBD
|New West Willow
Neighborhood Association
|Ypsilanti
|TBD
|TBD
|Washtenaw My Brothers Keeper
|1015 N. Congress St.
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mondays - Fridays
|Ring the doorbell and
call ahead: 734-483-5014
|Ypsilanti Senior Center
Other county locations
|Where
|When
|Additional Information
|Who
|512 Washington St., Chelsea
|noon - 2 p.m. Mondays, Fridays
|1 package per person
|Chelsea Senior Center
|603 S. Main St., Chelsea
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays;
9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays;
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Fridays
|Available to all. Call when at
the building:
734-475-3305
|Faith in Action Dexter/Chelsea
|710 E. Main St., Manchester
|9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays;
noon - 3 p.m. Wednesdays
|By appointment.
Call 734-428-7722
|Community Resource Center
|125 Baker Rd., Northfield Township
|10 -a.m. - 8 p.m.
Mondays - Thursdays;
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Fridays;
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturdays
|Available to all.
Ask staff for help.
|Northfield Township Library Area
|9101 Main St., Whitmore Lake
|10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays;
2-5 p.m. Wednesdays
|Available to all.
Call when at the building; 734-449-2295
|Northfield Township Community & Senior Center
|224 W. Michigan Ave., Saline
|10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Mondays;
10 a.m. - noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays;
10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Thursdays
|Call ahead: 734-429-4570
|Saline Area Social Service
Find more information about each site through the Washtenaw County OCED Facebook page.