Ann Arbor Huron, Pioneer football teams suspend activities after confirmed COVID-19 case

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools announced on its website on Thursday that a Huron varsity football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the notice, AAPS was made aware of a probable case on Oct. 6 and reported it to the Washtenaw County Health Department. The case was confirmed on Oct. 7.

The Health Department advised that all student-athletes associated with Huron’s varsity football program quarantine until Oct. 17. All Huron varsity football activities and games through Oct. 16 have been canceled.

Huron played against Pioneer last Friday, and due to potential contact during the game, all Pioneer varsity football activities have been suspended.

AAPS said it is working with the Washtenaw County Health Department on contact tracing with members of the Pioneer team. The school district is urging all athletes and coaches to get tested if they present even mild symptoms.

