Planters' Nutmobile will roll into Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR – Peanut lovers, take note.

Planters' 26-foot-long peanut on wheels will be making three local appearances this month.

All members of the public are invited to the events to take a photo with the Nutmobile, play a game and enjoy some free peanut samples.

According to Peanutter Grace Noice, spreading cheer is the main goal of each event.

“We travel across the country and are just looking to spread some smiles!” Noice wrote via email.

Here’s when -- and where -- you can see the Nutmobile:

Oct. 16: Dixboro Farmers Market from 3pm-6pm.

Oct. 17: Trek or Treat (Rolling Hills Metro Park) from 11am-3pm.

Oct. 18: Wiard’s Orchard from 11am-5:30pm.

