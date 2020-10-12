Sign up to be featured on Ann Arbor Halloween House Tour

ANN ARBOR – Halloween as we know it may be canceled this year due to the current health crisis, but one local mom came up with a creative way to still enjoy the holiday -- from a safe distance.

Nicole Barragato said the idea to have a drive-by Halloween house tour came to her when her daughters took out the family’s Halloween decorations in August. She said going “all out” on house decorating might be the only way families will celebrate this year and she wanted to organize a safe activity to enjoy the holiday.

“Like many other parents I have found it difficult to continue explaining to my 3 and 5 year old that their activities are cancelled, playing with friends is different, etc.," Barragato wrote A4 via email.

Barragato is the publisher of Macaroni Kid Ann Arbor -- a website and free weekly e-newsletter that aims to help local families discover family-friendly events and activities.

“I have access to tons of local businesses and families who are getting creative during the pandemic to keep the magic alive for our kiddos,” she wrote.

After floating the idea on some Facebook groups, she said the idea of a local Halloween house tour was very well received.

Want to enter your house on the tour? Click here to apply.

To see the current map, click here.

Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 26.

