University of Michigan to host free virtual event with Trevor Noah

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan’s University Musical Society and Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy will be hosting a free, interactive event with Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, on Tuesday.

The event is open to members of the U-M community as well as supporters and event attendees of UMS and the Ford School.

The free event will stream live at 8:30 p.m. Registration is required in advance.

To register, click here.

The conversation will focus on the topics of adversity and possibility at this pivotal moment in history.

The discussion with the outspoken comedian and author will be moderated by Michael Barr, Dean of the Ford School of Public Policy, with questions from U-M students. During the virtual event, the South African social critic will reflect on how the U-M community can come together -- in spite of isolation -- to pursue racial justice.

“U-M and Ford School students care deeply about our democracy and about the urgent work of building a racially just society,” Dean Barr said in a statement. “I’m excited to host this conversation between our students and the brilliant Trevor Noah, who speaks with such honesty and clarity about racism, social movements, and public policy. I want to thank UMS President Matthew VanBesien for organizing such an important conversation.”

“We are thrilled to work with Dean Michael Barr, the Ford School, the Democracy & Debate team, and, very importantly, U-M students, in bringing Trevor Noah to our campus community in these crucial weeks before the election,” UMS President Matthew VanBesien said in a statement.

“Noah’s insightful commentary on the state of the world and our country shows how we can all rise to the challenges of the current moment, engage in constructive debate, and lean into this important election. And, he’s pretty damn funny too.”

U-M students can submit questions at speakactvote.umich.edu.

For more information, visit ums.org/trevornoah.