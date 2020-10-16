Better your brunch game with these four Ann Arbor eateries

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sick of making your own food for socially distanced hangouts with friends and family?

Up your brunch game by dining-in or taking out meals from one of Ann Arbor’s many eateries. They’ll appreciate your patronage and you’ll appreciate not having to do dishes (or making a last-minute grocery run).

Here are four of our favorites right now:

Get a late start to your day? Zola Bistro offers all-day brunch options like Shakshuka, crepes, waffles and its Turkish Brunch. Burgers and salads are also available for eaters looking for something more substantial.

Visit the eatery from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, or 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for dine-in or carry-out options.

This three-day pop-up at the Standard Bistro & Larder offers a new brunch and dinner menu every week. Menu item range from traditional brunch comfort food to creative dishes whipped up by Chef Allie Lyttle. Dine-in or order takeout to brunch on your own time.

Brunch at LaLa’s is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Located in downtown Ann Arbor, aMa Bistro has a large menu fight for different eaters. It’s breakfast foods include several types of omelets, different types of egg benedicts and house specials, like Furghessa. Check out page 3 and 4 of the menu for all of your breakfast needs.

aMa Bistro is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Dine-in at the Blue LLama to try its weekend-only brunch menu full of breakfast classics and Blue LLama originals. If you can’t choose, order the $35 Brunch Improvisations to have Chef Louis Goral choose for you.

Brunch is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Check out the brunch menu here.