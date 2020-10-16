Michigan football lands 4-star linebacker, former Florida State commit Branden Jennings

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football added another elite linebacker recruit to its 2021 class Friday, landing former Florida State commit and top 100 overall player Branden Jennings.

Jennings announced his commitment at noon Friday on Twitter.

Everyday I wake up my goal is to make my grandma proud 〽️〽️〽️#Committed #RIPGrandma pic.twitter.com/4sV7YJ50EK — GODZILLA (@Brand3nJ44) October 16, 2020

Jennings originally committed to Florida State on Feb. 7, but decommitted Monday (Oct. 12) as the Seminoles are off to another rough start: 1-3 blowout losses to Miami and Notre Dame and a less than convincing win over Jacksonville State.

According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Jennings is the No. 6 outside linebacker in the nation, the No. 13 player from Florida and the No. 82 overall recruit in the 2021 class.

He had 42 official scholarship offers, including from Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn, Texas and Penn State.

With Jennings in the fold, Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class jumped to No. 7 in the country, behind only Ohio State in the Big Ten.

Jennings is the No. 4 player in Michigan’s class behind five-star QB J.J. McCarthy, four-star offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi and wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

The Wolverines also have four-star linebackers Junior Colson (No. 104 overall player) and Jaydon Hood (No. 305 overall player) and three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin (No. 474 overall player) committed to the 2021 class.