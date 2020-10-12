Michigan football’s season opener vs. Minnesota will kick off at night

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The 2020 Michigan football season will kick off with a top 25 matchup under the lights.

Big Ten officials announced Monday that the game between No. 19 Michigan and No. 24 Minnesota will begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Click here to view Michigan's full 2020 schedule.

The quest to retain the Little Brown Jug will be a difficult one for the Wolverines, as they bring a new starting quarterback into a battle against star Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan and his top target Rashod Bateman.

Joe Milton is the presumed leader of Michigan’s offense, which will have to replace weapons Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Ed Warinner is also breaking in four new starters on the offensive line.

Minnesota is one of four ranked teams on Michigan’s eight-game regular season schedule. The Wolverines will host No. 16 Wisconsin on Nov. 14 and No. 9 Penn State on Nov. 28 and travel to Columbus to battle No. 6 Ohio State in the season finale.

One week after the opener against Minnesota, Jim Harbaugh’s team will host in-state rival Michigan State on Halloween.

