Knight’s Steakhouse in Ann Arbor temporarily closes over positive COVID-19 cases

ANN ARBOR – Knight’s Steakhouse has temporarily closed both of its locations after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes after Michigan marked its highest one-day increase of 3,338 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. In an interview with Local 4 News on Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the sharp increase of cases might mean Michigan has to “take steps backward” to curb the spread.

In a Facebook post on Friday, management wrote: “Sadly, we are temporarily closed because a few of our front of the house employees tested positive for COVID-19 ... We have volunteered to stay closed for the remainder of the weekend to make sure our establishment is clean and safe for you to return.”

The employees worked last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before showing symptoms, said the post.

Management announced they are working with the Washtenaw County Health Department to determine when it will be safe to reopen.

After announcing they planned to reopen early this week, on Sunday they posted another update on Facebook that said the steakhouse will open at the earliest on Wednesday so that all employees -- even those who were not in close proximity with those who tested positive -- at both locations can get tested.

“We are absolutely heartbroken and (devastated) that this virus is closing our businesses again, but at this time it is the safest choice to make for our employees and our community which we cherish so much,” read Sunday’s post.

Knight’s two locations are at 2324 Dexter Ave. and 600 East Liberty Street.

