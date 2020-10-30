Michigan–Michigan State to have an unusual rivalry game this year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town will be quieter than normal for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game Saturday.

Parking lots will all be blocked off -- including at Pioneer High School and at the golf course. Tailgating is not allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The typical parties surrounding the game are on hold this year as both universities and the state of Michigan are trying to stop the spread of coronavirus -- no tailgating, no fans inside The Big House and there’s still a stay-at-home order for students in Ann Arbor.

“I’m a Spartan. I love a Michigan State Michigan matchup,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Coinciding with Halloween and daylight saving time, that ordinarily would be a great opportunity for celebration, but when we have a global pandemic and our numbers are on the rise, that is a recipe for disaster.”

Michigan fans are encouraged to “Hail from Home” safely and distantly. Fans should not gather in crowds or participate in watch parties.

Players will have to adjust as no fans will be allowed inside The Big House. Former Wolverine Braylon Edwards said after opening kickoff, the rules and regulations will be in the back of everyone’s minds and it will all be about the game, the rivalry and the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

“Anything can happen in these games,” Edwards said.

