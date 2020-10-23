72ºF

Washtenaw County Health Department updates U-M undergrad stay-in-place order

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported at the South Quad residence hall on Sept. 18.
ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced two updates to its stay-in-place order for undergraduates at the University of Michigan.

The Health Department and U-M leadership announced the emergency order on Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19 on campus.

The updated order states that students can now leave their residences to:

  • Vote or attend election-related activities
  • Access essential technology in designated study areas designed for single person use

The order will be lifted on Nov. 3 at 7 a.m.

The Health Department urged students to observe strict social distancing, continue to wear masks in public spaces and wash hands frequently.

According to the department’s website, violators of these orders could face fines from $500-$1000.

However, the website states that “the goal of a local order is to encourage compliance for the sake of everyone’s safety, not penalize people ... First steps will always include education and engagement rather than penalties."

