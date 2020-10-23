Washtenaw County Health Department updates U-M undergrad stay-in-place order

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced two updates to its stay-in-place order for undergraduates at the University of Michigan.

The Health Department and U-M leadership announced the emergency order on Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19 on campus.

The updated order states that students can now leave their residences to:

Vote or attend election-related activities

Access essential technology in designated study areas designed for single person use

The order will be lifted on Nov. 3 at 7 a.m.

We made 2 updates to our stay-in-place order for U-M undergrads: the updates clarify that students can leave their residence to vote/attend election-related activities & to access essential technology at U-M designated study areas that provide for single person study spaces.(1/2) https://t.co/okVBqcXUcj — Washtenaw County Health Department (@wcpublichealth) October 23, 2020

The Health Department urged students to observe strict social distancing, continue to wear masks in public spaces and wash hands frequently.

According to the department’s website, violators of these orders could face fines from $500-$1000.

However, the website states that “the goal of a local order is to encourage compliance for the sake of everyone’s safety, not penalize people ... First steps will always include education and engagement rather than penalties."

