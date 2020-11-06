Santa’s Mailbox to return to downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Here’s a fun, safe and socially distant activity for your little ones this holiday season.

The beloved Santa’s Mailbox will return to Main Street right outside Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub on Nov. 28 for another year of express postage to the North Pole.

Drop your mail any time day or night and local businesses will take care getting the letters to the jolly man in the red suit. Even better? Submit your letters through Dec. 14 with a return address and you will receive a reply from Santa.

Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub is at 318 S. Main St.

To see more holiday events by the Main Street Association, visit its website.

