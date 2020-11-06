U-M botanical garden’s greenhouse plant sale happening now in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Air plants, succulents, cacti, oh my!

Want to brighten up your home as you prepare for the colder months? The University of Michigan’s Matthaei-Nichols 2020 Greenhouse Sale has kicked off with a large selection of houseplant varieties.

Low maintenance air plants that only require a spritz of distilled water once a week and cacti that pretty much just like to be left alone in the sun are aplenty on the gardens' website.

New varieties will be posted online as they come in.

Prices range from $2-$19.50 based on variety and size. Once purchases are made, you can select a time to stop by the Matthaei Visitor Center for a contactless pick up. Pick ups will begin on Monday.

See the full online sale here.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is at 1800 N Dixboro Rd.

For more information about the gardens and upcoming events, visit www.mbgna.umich.edu.

