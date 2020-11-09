Ann Arbor firefighters respond to massive house fire over weekend

ANN ARBOR – Members of the Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday just after 8:30 a.m.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the firefighters battled a blaze on Miller Ave. just east of M-14.

According to AAFD Fire Chief, Mike Kennedy, all seven on-duty fire apparatuses were brought in by 18 members of staff.

“The first arriving crew found the back of the house heavily involved in fire,” Kennedy wrote A4 via email. “Due to the level of fire involvement, firefighters had to initially knock the fire down from the exterior then they quickly transitioned interior.”

After conducting a search, the firefighters determined no one was inside at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured during the operation.

On Saturday, November 7 just after 8:30 AM, AAFD, shift 3, citywide responded on a second alarm structure fire on Miller... Posted by City of Ann Arbor Fire Department - Government on Saturday, November 7, 2020

Built in 1935, the 1,440 square foot home had fire inside the attic and kneel wall spaces, which made extinguishment challenging, said Kennedy.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

A second alarm brought in fire departments from Pittsfield Township, Scio Township, Saline Area and Ann Arbor Township. Fire departments from Ypsilanti City, Ypsilanti Township and Northfield Township provided city coverage.

“The majority of the fire was knocked down within one hour,” wrote Kennedy. “However, crews remained on scene extinguishing hot spots for three hours.”

Though the fire is still under investigation, it is believed to be unintentional. The entire home suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage. Ann Arbor Police Department, Huron Valley Ambulance and Helping Area Response Teams provided assistance on the scene.

This is the third second alarm structure fire in Ann Arbor in 2020. To date, the AAFD has responded to 26 structure fires this year, compared to 48 structure fires in 2019.

In order to prevent a fire, Chief Kennedy urges residents to check the batteries in their smoke detectors and replace detectors that are over ten years old.