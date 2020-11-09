Shopping specials to take over Ann Arbor’s small businesses in December

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Mark your calendars, the holiday shopping season is coming!

During the first three Fridays of December, three downtown area districts are hosting special shopping events to help Ann Arbor’s small businesses and consumers get a jump start on holiday wishlists.

Many businesses and eateries will stay open late while offering in-store and online discounts or sales.

Expect to see savings on Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moonlight Madness

The annual shopping event in the State Street District will take place across three Fridays this year. Save at restaurants, get discounts at stores and check out some festive art. Savings include 20% off cocktails to-go at Ashley’s, 20% off all regularly priced items at M Den and sales on art from fine artists.

Check out the Moonlight Madness website for discount codes.

Festive Fridays

Head over to Kerrytown to check out even more deals. While Kindlefest won’t happen this year due to the pandemic, the downtown district still plans to show off its festive spirit with special holiday promotions and a cheery atmosphere.

More details to be announced through the Festive Fridays website.

Midnight Madness

Mosey over to Main Street for even more deals during its annual late-night shopping experience. Some stores and restaurants will have deals running until midnight in stores and online. Special shopping sales include 30% off at The Bo Store; 30% off at Underground Printing and cocktail bundles at Palio, Black Pearl and Chop House.

Look at the list of participating Midnight Madness businesses here.