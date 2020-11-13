Eastern Michigan University to offer no-cost mobile flu vaccination clinics through Dec. 8

ANN ARBOR – The Eastern Michigan University Center for Health Disparities Innovations and Studies will be offering mobile flu vaccination clinics Nov. 14-Dec. 8 in partnership with the statewide Asian Community Toward Innovative Visionary Environment Coalition.

The goal of the program is to reach Asian and Arab Americans who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and are at high risk for developing serious illness from a COVID-19 infection.

“Flu vaccinations are more important than ever before this year to minimize the transmission of influenza during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tsu-Yin Wu, CHDIS director, said in a statement. “We are increasing flu vaccine awareness, enhancing access to vaccinations, and improving connections between health care providers and underserved Asian and Arab American communities.”

Clinics will be held in areas with limited acccess to flu vaccination and flu education resources for Arab and Asian Americans. Everyone who attends the clinics can receive a vaccine.

Funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the clinics are free to the community. Registration is required in order to ensure decreased wait time and social distancing for participants.

To register and for additional information, contact Sarah Lally at sarstjoh@med.umich.edu or Meriam Caboral-Stevens at emu_chdis@emich.edu.

Mobile flu vaccination clinic hours and locations:

Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: ACA Community Center, 32585 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Nov. 16, 1-4 p.m.: St. Magdalen Catholic Church, 1253 52nd St SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Wat Paknam Temple, 8500 Plumbrook Road, Sterling Heights, 48314

Nov. 22, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.: Gates of Columbus, 9632 Conant St., Hamtramck 48212

Nov. 30, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.: Hamtramck Community Center, 11350 Charest, Hamtramck 48212

Dec. 2, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.: Hamtramck Community Center, 11350 Charest, Hamtramck 48212

Dec. 3, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Detroit Friendship House, 9540 Conant St., Hamtramck 48212

Dec. 5, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.: Gates of Columbus, 9632 Conant St., Hamtramck 48212

Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Wat Paknam Temple, 8500 Plumbrook Road, Sterling Heights, 48314

Dec. 8, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Detroit Friendship House, 9540 Conant St., Hamtramck 48212

CHDIS faculty and staff are collaborating with bilingual messengers to offer flu vaccinations for Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Hmong, Korean, Nepali, South Asian (Asian Indian, Pakistani), Thai, Vietnamese, and Yemeni populations in Michigan counties including Calhoun, Kent, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne.

Other community partners for the initiative include Hamtramck Public Schools, Detroit Friendship House, Michigan Visiting Nurses Association, Kroger pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy, county-level public health departments, and students from EMU’s School of Nursing and the University of Michigan Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program.