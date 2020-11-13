Former Ann Arbor resident assumes command of Detroit area army recruiting

ANN ARBOR – Former Ann Arbor resident Captain Moeen Javed assumed command of the Mt. Clemens Army Recruiting Company in September that has locations in Mt. Clemens, Eastepointe and Port Huron.

Under the command of the Great Lakes Army Recruiting Battalion in Lansing, Javed is overseeing recruitment in the greater Metro Detroit area.

Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Javed immigrated to Ann Arbor with his family in pursuit of the American dream. When he was 17, he enlisted and was later commissioned as an officer. He deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and and has supported counterterrorism missions, instructed courses at the U.S. Army Cyber School and became an Operations Officer at the Army Cyber Command.

“A lot of young men and women are misinformed about the Army," Javed said in a statement. "There are countless benefits and opportunities that exist to help them grow and succeed in our society. We have Recruiters in the Mount Clemens Company who have served 10 plus years leading Soldiers all across the world, they can provide amazing opportunities to Metro Detroit youth to achieve the same success.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Javed holds a Master of Arts in Management from Webster University, a Master of Business Administration from Norwich University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Eastern Michigan University.

According to a news release, as the new company commander, Javed hopes to foster relationships with families and community leaders in the area. He, along with fellow Michigander and the company’s top enlisted soldier, First Sergeant Joshua Holton, aim to offer mentorship to local youth and provide transparent answers regarding the enlistment process, educational benefits, career progression and health benefits within the U.S. Army.