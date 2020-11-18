Here’s the full Michigan basketball schedule for the 2020-2021 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball revealed its full schedule for the shortened 2020-2021 season.
The Wolverines will host five non-conference matchups before starting their a 20-game Big Ten schedule.
Michigan is ranked No. 25 in the AP poll as it begins the second season under head coach Juwan Howard.
Here’s the full schedule:
- Nov. 25: vs. Bowling Green
- Nov. 29: vs. Oakland
- Dec. 2: vs. Ball State
- Dec. 6: vs. Central Florida
- Dec. 9: vs. North Carolina State
- Dec. 13: vs. Penn State
- Dec. 25: at Nebraska
- Dec. 31: at Maryland
- Jan. 3: vs. Northwestern
- Jan. 6: vs. Minnesota
- Jan. 9: at Penn State
- Jan. 12: vs. Wisconsin
- Jan. 16: at Minnesota
- Jan. 19: vs. Maryland
- Jan. 22: at Purdue
- Jan. 30: vs. Indiana
- Feb. 3: at Northwestern
- Feb. 6: vs. Michigan State
- Feb. 11: vs. Illinois
- Feb. 14: at Wisconsin
- Feb. 18: vs. Rutgers
- Feb. 21: at Ohio State
- Feb. 27: at Indiana
- March 4: vs. Iowa
- March 7: at Michigan State