Here’s the full Michigan basketball schedule for the 2020-2021 season

Wolverines to play 5 non-conference games, 20-game Big Ten schedule

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Juwan Howard. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
ANN ARBOR, Mich.Michigan basketball revealed its full schedule for the shortened 2020-2021 season.

The Wolverines will host five non-conference matchups before starting their a 20-game Big Ten schedule.

Michigan is ranked No. 25 in the AP poll as it begins the second season under head coach Juwan Howard.

LATEST: Juwan Howard adds another 5-star commit to Michigan’s No. 1 recruiting class

Here’s the full schedule:

  • Nov. 25: vs. Bowling Green
  • Nov. 29: vs. Oakland
  • Dec. 2: vs. Ball State
  • Dec. 6: vs. Central Florida
  • Dec. 9: vs. North Carolina State
  • Dec. 13: vs. Penn State
  • Dec. 25: at Nebraska
  • Dec. 31: at Maryland
  • Jan. 3: vs. Northwestern
  • Jan. 6: vs. Minnesota
  • Jan. 9: at Penn State
  • Jan. 12: vs. Wisconsin
  • Jan. 16: at Minnesota
  • Jan. 19: vs. Maryland
  • Jan. 22: at Purdue
  • Jan. 30: vs. Indiana
  • Feb. 3: at Northwestern
  • Feb. 6: vs. Michigan State
  • Feb. 11: vs. Illinois
  • Feb. 14: at Wisconsin
  • Feb. 18: vs. Rutgers
  • Feb. 21: at Ohio State
  • Feb. 27: at Indiana
  • March 4: vs. Iowa
  • March 7: at Michigan State

