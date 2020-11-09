Juwan Howard adds another 5-star commit to Michigan basketball’s No. 1 recruiting class

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Juwan Howard had added another five-star commit to Michigan basketball’s top-ranked 2021 recruiting class: Moussa Diabate.

Diabate joins five-star Caleb Houstan, four-stars Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin and Isaiah Barnes, and three-star Will Tschetter in Michigan’s 2021 class.

LAST MONTH: Michigan lands 5-star PF Caleb Houstan, rises to top of national recruiting rankings

At 6-foot-10, Diabate is the No. 6 power forward in the nation, the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 20 overall recruit, according to 247 Sports.

Diabate also had scholarship offers from Kentucky, Arizona, Florida State and others. He plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

His scouting report suggests Diabate can be an imposing defensive presence inside and an elite rebounder.

It’s still early in the process, but Michigan’s six-man class is ranked No. 1 for 2021, just ahead of Florida State, Kentucky and Villanova.