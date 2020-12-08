Compost collection, drop off in Ann Arbor to end for season on Friday

ANN ARBOR – This year’s curbside compost service season will end on Friday and start up again in April 2021.

Friday is also the last day for residents and contractors working on Ann Arbor residential properties to deliver leaves to the city’s compost facility at 4170 Platt Road.

Still planning on composting throughout the winter? Here are the city’s tips.

Need a compost cart? The city offers 64 or 96 gallon compost carts for residents that can be picked up at no cost or delivered for $59. The first cart is free and residents will be charged a fee for additional carts. To order a cart, contact 734-994-7336 or email customerservice@a2gov.org.

Acceptable compost materials, according to the city’s website:

Plate scrapings and food waste (including meat and bones)

Bamboo dinnerware

Grass clippings

BPI certified compostable bags, containers, silverware, etc.

Leaves and brush

Branches less than 6 inches diameter (must fit in cart with lid closed)

Unpainted, untreated lumber (must fit in cart with lid closed)

Weeds

Undecorated and cut up Christmas trees

Garden pruning, garden surplus, crab apples, etc.

Unacceptable compost materials, according to the city’s website:

Plastic bags or containers

Trash and recyclables

Dirt, rocks, stones or gravel

Sawdust

Branches over 6 inches in diameter or over 4 feet in length

Painted or treated wood

Animal waste or cat litter

Tree stumps

Diapers

Ann Arbor’s compost facility is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Between April and June, it is also open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Ann Arbor residents can deliver one cubic yard per household each day of acceptable food waste and yard trimmings at no cost during weekday hours.

In order to qualify for the free service, a valid city of Ann Arbor driver’s license or a recent water bill must be presented.

According to the city’s website, acceptable drop-off materials include:

Grass, leaves, other vegetation – must be clean and free of brush/wood

Mixed yard trimmings/brush/pallets (no plywood or OSB)

Wood chips – must be clean

Food waste

Branches up to 6 inches in diameter

Materials for sale include: