Ann Arbor’s Young People’s Theater launches fundraiser to stay afloat during pandemic

ANN ARBOR – Local youth theater group Young People’s Theater has launched a fundraising campaign to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 1977, the youth theater group has been putting on productions and hosting camps and classes for kids ages five and up. When the pandemic began in March, YPT had to stop all activities, which halted incoming revenue. The theater company, a 501(c)(3) non profit run exclusively by volunteers, fears it will be forced to close if it cannot raise funds to cover operational expenses.

The theater’s facility is in West Ann Arbor, and features a Blackbox theater, a costume shop, rehearsal halls and a set construction and design workshop.

Recent mainstage productions include performances of Disney’s “Newsies” with more than 100 cast members at University of Michigan’s Power Center and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” with more than 80 cast members at U-M’s Lydia Mendelssohn Theater.

“Through careful financial planning and conservative fiscal management, YPT has never had to launch a fundraising campaign before,” volunteer executive director Ane Richter said in a statement. “We have relied on our emergency funds since March 2020, but our savings will be depleted by June 2021 if we do not raise money.”

All funds raised will be used to maintain YPT’s creative space that has served local families and the community for over 40 years.

For more information and to make a donation, visit www.youngpeoplestheater.com.

Young People’s Theater is at 331 Metty Dr. STE 3.