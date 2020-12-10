Ann Arbor’s Bløm Meadworks partners with local businesses to offer subscription bundles

ANN ARBOR – Bløm Meadworks owners Lauren Bloom and Matt Ritchey have pivoted several times to address the shifting landscape during the pandemic.

With their taproom closed -- by choice -- since March, the couple has had to get creative in finding ways to engage with their customers and keep the business thriving.

Enter Bløm Bundles.

Following in the footsteps of their Community Supported Mead memberships, they have partnered with several local businesses to offer monthly packages featuring their session meads, ciders and cocktail kits and other items like board games from Vault of Midnight and fresh flowers from University Flower Shop.

Bløm Bundle with items from University Flower Shop. (Bløm Meadworks)

Each kit will be available for pick up on the fourth Saturday of the month.

Bundles are available in 3 month, 6 month or ongoing subscriptions.

“We all have less foot traffic and a smaller audience than we are used to,” said Bloom. “It gives the business owners an opportunity to introduce themselves to customers who they might not be able to meet or see right now because of COVID.”

Bloom said the focus of the bundles is to help lift people’s moods during the pandemic as residents buckle down for a long winter. On a personal note, they allow her and Ritchey to continue working with community partners.

“We’re so used to doing all these collaborative events where we’re working with other business owners and brainstorming, and without that right now it’s kind of like this missing piece of what makes the job joyful,” said Bloom. “While we can’t gather to work on things, at least it’s a way to collaborate and create joy.”

For more information on Bløm Bundles or to place an order, click here.

