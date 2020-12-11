Santa makes virtual visits to pediatric patients in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Though this pandemic has canceled most yearly events and traditions, Santa isn’t one of them.

The man in the red suit and Mrs. Claus made virtual visits from the North Pole via Zoom to sick children at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

The experience was made possible by several donors and volunteers.

Child and Family Life staff made the cherished yearly visit possible by bringing Santa room to room on an iPad. Children took photos, shared their Christmas lists and received gifts without having to leave their beds.

“Visiting Santa is such a magical moment for young kids, but many of our patients are missing opportunities to make those special holiday memories because they’re at the hospital,” Mott Child and Family Life Director Lindsay Heering said in a statement.

“Because of their health conditions, visiting Santa isn’t possible for many of them, let alone during a pandemic. We are so thankful to the donors who are giving the gift of time to keep the tradition alive this year.”

