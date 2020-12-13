PETA: Ann Arbor is eighth-most vegan-friendly small city in US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Another day, another Top 10 list for Tree Town.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has named Ann Arbor as the eighth friendliest small town in the U.S. for vegans.

The organization pointed to the Michigan city’s many vegan-friendly eateries, festivals and products as a deciding factor for its position on its Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Small Cities list.

Among the vegan-friendly businesses mentioned by PETA are Seva, Detroit Street Filling Station, Fresh Forage, Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery, Ann Arbor Vegan Kitchen and Simple Pleasures.

“The small cities on PETA’s list are big hot spots for the delicious animal-friendly cuisine that today’s diners demand,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a release.

“Whether you’re looking for a plant-based cooking class, a vegan food fair, or a bucket of Buffalo cauliflower wings, Ann Arbor’s got it.”

Read: Forbes: Six vegan-friendly eateries in Ann Arbor for foodies

PETA has often ranked large cities in the U.S., but this is the first time it has looked at smaller cities. The list was created as more and more people are moving away from larger cities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the release.

To celebrate the city’s ranking, an award certificate has been sent to Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor, said the release.

Here are the Top 10 small cities:

Asheville, NC Dayton, OH Frederick, MD Tacoma, WA Boise, ID San Marcos, TX Chattanooga, TN Ann Arbor, MI Bend, OR Brisbane, AZ

