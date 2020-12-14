5 Ann Arbor businesses taking outdoor seating to the next level

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With dine-in options off the menu right now, Ann Arbor eateries and small businesses are getting creative.

While some are offering patio seating and heat lamps, others have upped their outdoor dining game with greenhouses and igloos.

Here are 5 businesses where you can eat outside (but still feel cozy):

Black Diesel Coffee

Looking to have coffee with someone in your pod? Black Diesel has set up igloos at its cafe on the corner of East Stadium Boulevard and Packard Street. Igloos can be reserved for one hour for $20. Reservations can be made here.

Black Pearl

Located at 302 S. Main St., Black Pearl has set up small mini-greenhouses on its patio space for diners. Each greenhouse can hold four people but seating is limited. Advanced reservations are recommended. Look at menus, order carryout or make a reservation here.

Bløm Meadworks

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere and how better to celebrate happy hour (or the end of a long day) than with locally made mead and cider. Along with heat lamps, the small Ann Arbor meadery has set up greenhouses on its patio. Make sure to check out Bløm’s website for patio updates.

TAQ | Taqueria Restaurant & Bar

For Taco Tuesday (or whenever the craving strikes), walk into one of TAQ’s five heated mini-greenhouses along East Liberty Street. Each greenhouse is first-come, first-served and seats four people. Check out the taqueria’s menu here.

Townies Brewery

Grab a brew and relax in one of Townies snow domes. Five people can fit within each snow dome but please keep pets at home. Reservations for the domes can be made for 60 minutes for $10. Reserve one here.

