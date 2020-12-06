10 Metro Detroit restaurants that offer igloo dining

DETROIT – Igloo dining has become increasingly popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks it has been the only option local restaurants have to offer customers an in-person dining experience due to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The restrictions closed indoor dining until December 8. Whitmer is waiting for more data from Thanksgiving to determine whether the state will extend the restrictions put in place for three weeks.

With the possibility of restrictions being extended and COVID-19 cases rising igloo dining is the new norm.

Here is a list of restaurants in Metro Detroit that offer a cozy and warm igloo dining experience.

Many of the restaurants have a maximin spending amount that can cost upwards of $300 while others have none. Additionally, some businesses require reservations and deposits to be made online in advance.

For more details on dining terms or to make reservations call the restaurants by clicking on the links below.

While indoor dining will be closed Lumen Detroit’s patio and igloos remain open. The popular restaurant has several heaters and fire pits to keep you warm. It does include a minimum spending requirement to dine in the igloo.

Igloos can be booked on Opentable under Lumen Detroit Igloos.

East Eats touts itself as a Detroit outdoor, socially distanced tiny-dining venue bridging the Eastside with the Eastern Hemisphere.

You have to make reservations that are open on a monthly basis to dine there. The reservations are $45 a person and include 5 items each guest. Each item after your first five will cost $4.50.

The Royal Oak Brewery is the first brewery in Oakland County. It specializes in craft beer and craft food.

Igloos are available all day with great views for lunch, dinner, appetizers and drinks.

The restaurant’s menu consists of homemade soups, fresh salads, certified black angus burgers, delicious sandwiches and its widely known entrees, paninis and pizza.

In addition to great food, you can enjoy its wide variety of all American brewed beer.

Bobcat Bonnie’s with locations in Detroit, Ferndale, Ypsilanti, Wyandotte and Clinton Township

Bobcat Bonnie’s doesn’t require a minimum spending amount to dine in one of its igloos. The restaurant also doesn’t require a certain number of people. It has a great menu with a variety of inexpensive options. It has locations in Detroit, Ferndale, Ypsilanti, Wyandotte and Clinton Township.

Take a walk on the wild side at Deadwood Bar and Grill. Mountain-inspired decor meets hearty, adventurous cuisine inside the cozy, log cabin restaurant.

Despite indoor dining being closed, you can still dine at Deadwood out on its heated upper patio. It has industrial heaters and a gas fireplace to keep you cozy while you enjoy your meal outside. No reservations are necessary, just walk in!

Ticonderoga is an Iroquois word meaning “land between two lakes,” which is exactly where Camp Ticonderoga is situated.

Located between Square Lake and Long Lake Roads, Camp Ticonderoga has been serving up delicious staples like pulled pork sandwiches, certified black angus steaks and warm chocolate chip cookies since 1996.

For igloo dining it does has a minimum spending requirement.

The lodge at Berkley Common offers a fun winter dining experience. In addition to its igloo outdoor dining it has a winter wonderland patio for guests to enjoy!

You can book an igloo on its website here.

NOTE: In addition to this list you can find and support other restaurants struggling during the pandemic that offer safe dining ranging from heated tents to igloos on opentable.com.