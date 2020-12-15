VA Ann Arbor receives its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

ANN ARBOR – VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System on Tuesday morning received 975 initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

VAAAHS was selected as one of 37 VA medical centers across the U.S. to receive the first shipment of the vaccine.

“We’re proud to be among the first medical centers to receive the initial doses of the vaccine,” Director Ginny Creasman said in a statement. “But more importantly, we’re eager to begin offering these vaccinations to our Veterans and staff, so that we can begin to put an end to this pandemic.”

In clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 95% effective in preventing the disease, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Those who receive the vaccine will get it in two doses, 21 days apart.

The side effects are reportedly short-lived and appear to be similar to those of other vaccines.

As more vaccines become available, VA plans to administer the shots at additional facilities to its employees and veterans.

Veterans seeking more information can sign up for the VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool, visit its Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs website, contact their healthcare provider or visit their facility website.

