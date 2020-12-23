Ann Arbor woman hilariously documents people’s lost things on Twitter

Weatherbee finds a visor hanging on a tree on Aug. 17, 2019 and tweets: "If you lost your visor, this tree on S. Ashley by the Dairy has it. #AnnArbor"

ANN ARBOR – If you’ve lost anything in the downtown area, there’s a chance it’s been given a second life on Twitter.

Julie Weatherbee, who works by day in the University of Michigan’s IT department and live tweets City Council meetings by night, began tweeting photos of people’s lost things six years ago.

“The first one that I could find was in 2014,” said Weatherbee. “It’s a picture of a garbage can downtown and Aveda salon has practice heads -- so it’s a garbage can with a head on it. I tweeted, ’If you lost your head, it’s on the corner of Maynard and Liberty,’ which cracked me up.”

What began as an amusing attempt to change the narrative of abandoned objects transformed into a comical series which continues to this day.

“I try not to do actual lost things,” said Weatherbee. “I try to find things that just tickle me for whatever reason that are unusual or things that are in a weird spot. Losing your shirt, losing your pants, losing your shorts, those are always fair game because I can make that wordplay.”

For Weatherbee, it’s all about the captions. And what has surprised her most is the range of interactions the posts get. From adding to the imagined story of how the object got there to facilitating the collection of an object that a follower might actually want, the series has taken a life of its own.

Here are just some of her “Lost Things” posts:

If you lost your commemorative wedding mugs, they are on this chair on Koch Street. #AnnArbor #WonderIfTheyAreStillMarried pic.twitter.com/gpnmnc4hLD — Julie Weatherbee (@juliewbee) December 17, 2020

If you lost your baby groundhogs(?), they are on 5th Avenue about halfway down the hill. And they are SO CUTE and I hope they are OK. #annarbor #theyarealive pic.twitter.com/wBKtR6ekZr — Julie Weatherbee (@juliewbee) June 4, 2019

If you lost your stairs, they are on Hoover Street. #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/luNcJdMEI0 — Julie Weatherbee (@juliewbee) December 8, 2020

If you lost your shirt (and your pants!), they are on the sewage conduit on Hill Street outside the Rec Sports building. #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/b95nZR8dXc — Julie Weatherbee (@juliewbee) December 7, 2020

If you lost your soybeans, they are scattered along the Ann Arbor Railroad tracks (presumably from Ann Arbor to Toledo). pic.twitter.com/MTpPTUeaij — Julie Weatherbee (@juliewbee) November 23, 2020

If you lost your paw-paw, it is on Second St. #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/voEMN1pYtQ — Julie Weatherbee (@juliewbee) September 10, 2020

If you lost your bottle of pinot grigio, it is on Monroe Street. #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/tphJCeCfts — Julie Weatherbee (@juliewbee) May 23, 2020

If you lost your keys, they are on this electric pole near Main and Hill! #annarbor pic.twitter.com/cRWMxT8HaC — Julie Weatherbee (@juliewbee) August 30, 2019

If you lost your tiny car by the Stadium, well, I have some bad news. #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/8v5lVsSk7q — Julie Weatherbee (@juliewbee) July 30, 2019