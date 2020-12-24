Ann Arbor YMCA, Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor team up to give gifts in Washtenaw County

The Ann Arbor YMCA and Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor distributed gifts to children in Washtenaw County in time for the holidays.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor YMCA and Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor have teamed up to make sure children in Washtenaw County have gifts for the holidays.

The Y distributed refurbished bikes, toys, games and gently used winter clothes at Fresh Start Church in Ypsilanti and through its Y on the Fly mobile program.

Many of the gifts were provided by the Ann Arbor Kiwanis Thrift Shop and staff at Ann Arbor YMCA.

“We are so grateful for our collaborative relationship with the Ann Arbor Kiwanis,” said Ann Arbor YMCA President and CEO Toni Kayumi in a release.

“Thanks to their generosity in sharing items from the Thrift Shop with us, our Y staff team was able to go out into the community to distribute bikes, toys, games, DVDs, books, winter coats and boots. Together, our two nonprofit organizations hope to help make the holiday season and winter break a little brighter for kids in East Washtenaw County.”

Learn more about the Ann Arbor YMCA here or about Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor here.