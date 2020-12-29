Boylesque to host New Year’s Eve fundraiser for frontline workers, small businesses

From left to right: Ani Briated, Maxi Chanel, Austin Moan, Jadein Black, Hershae Chocolatae. Photo courtesy of Jadein Black.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Watch a drag show, play trivia, support small businesses and raise money for frontline workers this New Year’s Eve.

From 8 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Ypsilanti drag group Boylesque will host a New Year’s Eve show benefiting small businesses and frontline workers.

All of the proceeds from ticket purchases and tips will be used to buy gift cards to local businesses and given to frontline workers at University of Michigan Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor, according to a release.

During the event, audience members will play games, including trivia and bingo, watch a performance and countdown to midnight with performers Jadein Black, Hershae Chocolatae, Maxi Chanel, Austin Moan, Ani Briated, and Sapphira Siren.

“Our goal here is to put money back into the community and give frontline workers something for all their hard work since this pandemic hit,” the release said.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here through Eventbrite.

Those who buy a ticket will receive an email the day of the event with a Zoom link and information about games they will play. Audience members who want to play multiple bingo cards will need to buy multiple tickets.

The show is recommended for adult audiences ages 18 and older.

Over the course of the pandemic, Boylesque has been performing virtual benefit shows in support of different causes, nonprofits and groups around Washtenaw County and Southeast Michigan.

Learn more about the group through Facebook or Instagram.