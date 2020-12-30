4 Things to do in Ann Arbor on New Year’s Eve

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The year is almost over and it’s time to celebrate. While social gatherings in 2020 haven’t been the same, kick-off 2021 with some socially distanced fun.

Wave away 2020 with a big “buh-bye” with these things to do around Ann Arbor on New Year’s Eve.

ORDER TAKE OUT

Don’t make washing dishes the first thing you do in 2021. Instead, order take out so you can ring in the new year without worrying about having to scrub stuck-on food on January 1.

Grab a date night box from Grizzly Peak for $25, build your own veggie supreme pizza with a kit from Detroit Street Filling Station for $15, or get a four-course meal from The Raven’s Club for $45 per person.

If you don’t want to be your own bartender, order cocktails, beer and wine to-go from many of Ann Arbor’s bars, or get a fishbowl for yourself and your pod at Good Time Charley’s.

CATCH A SHOW

Since you can’t go out to see a show this year, bring the show to you.

Cut loose with NOW Studios, new to downtown Ann Arbor, at its free virtual NYE express your mess Eleganza Extravaganza. Or, play trivia and games while donating to help out small business and frontline workers with Boylesque’s virtual NYE drag spectacular.

READ: Boylesque to host New Year’s Eve fundraiser for frontline workers, small businesses

MAKE SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL

Start off the new year with fresh ideas, calm and a fresh perspective that only crafting can summon. Join Ann Arbor District Library for a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration! and craft time from 2-2:30 p.m. on YouTube.

Print out these coloring pages and games courtesy of City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation for some light-hearted fun.

Or stop by SCRAP Creative Reuse to pick up some bits-and-pieces and odds-and-ends to finish off those craft projects you’ve put off for all of 2020. Make sure to visit by Wednesday because SCRAP will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

WATCH A MOVIE

Snuggle up on the couch with your partner, your pod, your family or your pet and watch a movie.

The Michigan Theater is offering movies for your at-home viewing pleasure through its virtual movie palace. Currently, choices include The Library That Dolly Built (2020), We Are Little Zombies (2019), Zappa (2020), RBG (2018) and The Tobacconist (2018).