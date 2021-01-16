Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on armed home invasion in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is reminding community members to lock all doors and windows after responding to a call on Saturday about an armed home invasion on the 2300 block of Lakeview Avenue.

When deputies responded to the call around 2:50 a.m., they were told that two armed suspects entered the residence through an unlocked door and window, police said.

The suspects assaulted a resident in the home, demanded money and stole electronics from the residence. They then left on foot.

Police said they likely got into an unknown vehicle.

No additional information about the suspects has been released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to share information regarding the incident by contacting Detective Boivin at boivint@washtenaw.org or Deputy Erbes at erbesj@washtenaw.org.

Tips and leads can also be called into the WCSO Central Dispatch Non-Emergency line at 734-994-2911.

WCSO is looking for any information reference a home invasion with two armed suspects in the 2300 Block of Lakeview, Ypsilanti Township https://t.co/420Ab5zZJT — Washtenaw Co Sheriff (@WSheriff) January 16, 2021

Related: