Washtenaw County Health Department holding free mask pick up events

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will be giving away free KN95 adult masks and children’s masks at two upcoming events.

Members of the public are welcome to pick up the masks at the Health Department’s Play Space at 555 Towner Street in Ypsilanti.

Pick up times:

Saturday, Jan. 30: 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6: 2-5 p.m.

Adult KN95 masks and single-use children’s mask packs will be available for pick up. Adult masks come in sealed packs of five and children’s masks come in sealed packs of 10.

The Health Department received the masks from the state of Michigan to distribute to community members.

“Masks continue to be an effective and important way to limit the spread of COVID-19,” read a news release. “Reduce your risk of being exposed to COVID-19 by wearing a mask when out in public.”

To reserve masks prior to pick up, click here.

Walk-ins are welcome, but masks will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

