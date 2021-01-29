No cost COVID testing to take place in Ann Arbor Sunday

A nurse holds a swabs and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in a hospital parking lot.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Sunday, community members can be tested for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 for free at Pioneer High School.

Testing will be done from noon to 4 p.m. through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at a drive-thru testing site.

Participants are encouraged to register before the event but it is not required. Register at http://honumg.info/PioneerHS.

Vaccinations will not be available at the testing site.

Those going to the drive-thru should enter the Pioneer parking lot from Main Street and should not line up before the event starts.

The testing site is supported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, HONU Management Group, Ann Arbor Public Schools and Washtenaw County Health Department.

Pioneer High School is at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.