Michigan’s first certified organic cannabis company opens shop in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – In a town dense with cannabis dispensaries, it can be difficult to navigate the wide selection.

But the newly-opened Apothecare Ann Arbor hopes to stand out from the crowd. It is Michigan’s first certified organic cannabis company, featuring 100% organic cannabis flower, concentrates and edibles. It also offers CBD products and accessories.

The new provisioning center at 2793 Plymouth Road on the north side offers one-on-one consultations with its apothecarists in its brand-new 2,000 square foot space.

Cannabis-certified medical doctor Lisa Profera also provides private consultations for those with serious medical conditions.

A menu of items at Apothecare Ann Arbor. (Shanley Pearl)

“We are pleased and proud to finally debut our store and to showcase our unique organic cannabis products,” co-owner Jack Edelstein said in a news release. “We’ve put as much thought into our provisioning center as our organic farm and products and can’t wait to be able to service our customers and patients in an environment just as unique as our products.

Ad

“Unlike many of our large competitors from out of state, our company is 100% Michigan and based right here, our team is led by long time local residents, including myself.”

Apothecare’s award-winning products are grown with earth-kind techniques and are sustainable and free of pesticides, herbicides and synthetic fertilizers.

Apothecare Ann Arbor features individual consultation stations. (Shanley Pearl)

“I came to Apothecare because I saw the quality of the flower they were growing,” Ann Arbor native and Apothecare’s Sales/Marketing Manager Drew Hall said in a news release.

“I’ve been in the cannabis industry in Washington State as well as here in Michigan. I’ve rarely seen a product this well grown and cared for. With all the poorly made flower out there, I’m thankful I can sell something I can stand behind 100%.”

Apothecare is open seven days a week.

For more information, visit www.apothecareannarbor.com.