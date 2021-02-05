Lauren Kosowski honored with Main Street Ann Arbor’s Dennis Serras Award

ANN ARBOR – For the third year running, the Main Street Area Association is honoring an individual who is central to its mission and the vitality of the downtown area.

This year’s recipient of the organization’s Dennis Serras Award is Lauren Kosowski, an IT professional who has become a passionate advocate for and supporter of the Main Street area.

“This year we nominated Lauren Kosowski for the award, someone whose job has nothing to do with downtown,” MSAA executive director Sandra Andrade said in a statement. “She’s just someone who loves Main Street and wants to help in any way she can to support our downtown businesses and MSAA.”

According to Andrade, Kosowski came across MSAA in the Ann Arbor Observer and requested to join the organization as a resident.

Lauren Kosowski is the recipient of the 2020 Dennis Serras Award. (Lauren Kosowski)

“After one conversation she was off to the races brainstorming and sharing ideas for promotion, recruiting her friends to help pass out Midnight Madness posters, and seeking and receiving sponsorship for us for one of our events,” Andrade said in a statement. “And, she’s already talking about how she can help with Taste of Ann Arbor. Lauren, we can’t thank you enough for your care and love for downtown. It’s people like you, with that love, that will help our businesses survive.”

MSAA’s first two awardees were Lucy Ann Lance and A4′s Meredith Bruckner.