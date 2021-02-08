University of Michigan employee knocked out in parking garage, wakes up to find car on fire

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A University of Michigan employee was knocked unconscious in a parking structure over the weekend and woke up to find his car on fire, police said.

The Michigan Medicine staff member said he was assaulted around 7:50 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 6) on the fifth floor of the P1 parking garage on West Medical Center Drive in Ann Arbor.

He told officials with the U of M Division of Public Safety and Security that when he woke up, his car was on fire.

Police currently don’t know of any witnesses.

Ann Arbor firefighters arrived and put out the fire. They took the man to the emergency department, where he was treated and released, authorities said.

U of M police and Ann Arbor firefighters are investigating the incident. Officials don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the community.

Parts of the parking structure are closed for safety inspections, officials said.

Anyone with information or safety concerns can call the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or the confidential tip line at 1-800-863-1355.