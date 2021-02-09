22ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Take a look at this new boutique rental community near Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor

167-unit Hoover + Greene anticipates Spring 2021 opening

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Hoover + Greene's elevated pool deck with views of Michigan Stadium. (REDICO)

ANN ARBOR – A new boutique-style apartment community steps away from Michigan Stadium and downtown Ann Arbor has begun pre-leasing units with an anticipated move-in by Spring 2021.

Hoover + Greene offers 167 units ranging from studios to two bedroom apartments. Featuring modern, open floor plans and resort-style amenities, the pet-friendly property is at 950 Greene Street.

Developed and owned by commercial and residential real estate firm REDICO, the property is managed by Village Green.

Hoover + Greene has plans to open a retail space on the ground level. (REDICO)

“Hoover + Greene exemplifies REDICO’s objective to innovate based on ever-emerging market conditions,” CEO and COO of REDICO, Dale Watchowski, said in a statement. “Recognizing that rental housing offers an attractive opportunity for individuals for whom home ownership is not a desired alternative, it was a goal of ours to pursue building a property for this demographic.

“With REDICO’s experience providing a variety of housing alternatives over the past 40 years combined with Village Green’s 100-year history and vast property management experience, we’re thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind property to the Ann Arbor community.”

Common spaces at Hoover + Greene will include a game room, 24-hour fitness studio, outdoor fire pits and more. (REDICO)

Features include floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views, and patio and balcony options.

The property will have a 24-hour Whole Body Studio, an enclosed courtyard with green space, secured underground parking with stations to charge electric vehicles, an elevated pool terrace with firepits, outdoor barbecues and a media lounge overlooking the Big House.

Living area in a unit with floor-to-ceiling windows. (REDICO)

Hoover + Greene will also soon feature a large retail space.

Pricing

  • Studio: $1,825
  • One bedroom unit: $2,115
  • Two bedroom unit: $2,895

Prices may vary based on location and unit amenities.

A common area at Hoover + Greene in Ann Arbor. (REDICO)

As construction continues, the leasing team with Village Green is meeting with prospective renters from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at its pre-leasing office at 1054 Main Street.

Hoover + Greene is currently offering a preferred employer special, which includes waived application fees, waived lease administrative fees and reduced security deposit. To see if your employer is on Hoover + Greene’s preferred list, call the main office.

For more information, visit www.hooverandgreene.com or call 734-375-9233.

