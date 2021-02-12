Gutman Gallery in downtown Ann Arbor accepting submissions for upcoming exhibition

The Gutman Gallery is accepting submissions from all artists for its upcoming exhibition that kicks off on March 19, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – The Guild of Artists & Artisans has issued an open call to artists to submit their work to be featured in its Gutman Gallery titled “ANYTHING GOES.”

The art exhibition welcomes all media forms and aims to highlight a diverse set of artists who use a variety of techniques, style and media.

The exhibition will run at the gallery at 118 N. 4th Ave. March 19-May 1.

The deadline to submit artwork is Feb. 27. To make a submission, complete this form.

To view Gutman Gallery’s full prospectus for the exhibition, click here.

The Guild of Artists & Artisans presents the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair -- the Ann Arbor Art Fair’s largest fair -- each year. This year’s four-day event is set for July 15-18.

The Gutman Gallery opened on Feb. 14, 2020 as a fine arts and events space featuring items for sale by The Guild’s member artists.

“Gutman Gallery is an authentic and high quality space where our artists can connect with art enthusiasts and novice collectors alike,” Karen Delhey, executive director of The Guild said in a statement ahead of the opening. “The space offers a great opportunity to showcase quality work from our top artists. Gutman Gallery is the new place in Ann Arbor to get an exquisite piece of art for your home or purchase a unique gift for a loved one.”

Despite opening one month before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Michigan, the gallery has been busy holding virtual and in-person shopping events, including sidewalk sales, workshops, pop-ups with local businesses and a holiday market.

For more information and to see more upcoming events at the gallery, visit www.theguild.org/gutman_gallery.