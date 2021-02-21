Officers raise money to get Ann Arbor boy who survived terrible crash wheelchair accessible vehicle

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Last year a boy from Ann Arbor survived a terrible crash and his life was forever changed.

His journey touched the lives of the Wayne officers who answered the call. On Saturday, those officers and the family reunited to help the remarkable little boy.

“He’s an amazing kid. He’s my superhero,” said Lindsay Vierk, whose son was paralyzed in the crash.

Last September, DJ Butler was critically injured when his dad crashed their SUV in Wayne.

The boy’s dad was taking him to the Henry Ford Museum to see the Marvel exhibit.

Butler’s mom was at work when Wayne police called her with the tragic news. Vierk was rushed to the hospital.

“When we reached MOTT, they did emergency surgery and found out the spinal cord injury paralyzed him from the waist down,” said Vierk.

Butler spent three months at MOTT Children’s Hospital.

“And he would have the nerve to wake up smiling...He’s just an amazing kid,” said Vierk.

The Wayne officers that responded that day say Butler is a boy they will never forget.

They knew Butler’s mom needed a wheelchair accessible vehicle so they turned to GoFundMe. In just three days the officers reached their goal topping $9,500.

“Everybody came together to somewhat have the best outcome we could for DJ,” said Sergeant Abe Hughes of the Wayne Police Department.

This vehicle will give the family more mobility and let Butler focus on just being a kid.

“I am so grateful to have my son and that he can still hug me. That van will help me to transport him a lot easier. This is a blessing,” said Vierk.

Hughes reacted to news of the vehicle.

“Today being able to present this car based on so many generous people, it was absolutely amazing,” said Hughes.

Vierk offered thanks to the Wayne Police Department.

“I want to say thank you to the Wayne Police Department. They have blessed us and I just want to say they will never be forgotten,” said Vierk.

