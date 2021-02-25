Michigan Medicine resumes first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments after two week pause

A nurse holds vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine above a deep freeze cooler at Michigan Stadium on Dec. 31, 2020. Each vial has six doses of the vaccine.

ANN ARBOR – In a letter sent to patients on Thursday, Michigan Medicine announced that it resumed a limited number of first-dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The university health system had postponed all first-dose appointments for two weeks in a row due to low vaccine supply. Officials said there were only enough doses to provide individuals with their second dose.

After receiving more vaccines from the state, Michigan Medicine opened approximately 1,000 new first-dose appointments on Tuesday, which were quickly filled by patients age 65 and older as well as some health care workers at Michigan Medicine.

Michigan Medicine is urging those who have received an invitation to get vaccinated to check back on the MyUofMHealth patient portal on March 1 to see if more first-dose appointments become available.

Patients within the health system do not need to take any action to receive an invitation to schedule their vaccination. Michigan Medicine sends out invitations to those who meet the current eligibility phases using information from patient records.

Although first-dose vaccinations have resumed, Michigan Medicine still recommends checking with local health departments and retail pharmacies to see if vaccination opportunities are available elsewhere since supply fluctuates week to week.

