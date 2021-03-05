32ºF

United Way of Washtenaw County launches new $200K fund for local nonprofits

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

United Way of Washtenaw County's offices at 2305 Platt Rd. in Ann Arbor. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County has announced it is accepting applications for its new Opportunity Fund for local nonprofit programs.

The $200,000 fund will support organizations whose work serves residents with low incomes, people of color and systemically and/or historically marginalized people.

UWWC prioritizes investing in safety-net services focused on education, health and financial stability with a mission to create a reality in which one’s zip code no longer determines their opportunity in life.

To review eligibility guidelines and to apply for an FY21 Opportunity Fund grant, click here. The fund is for new and emerging programs and not for sustaining ongoing local organizations.

For more information, contact UWWC’s Community Impact Manager Jaime Hoffman at jhoffman@uwwashtenaw.org.

