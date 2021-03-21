Ann Arbor employment agency to host free virtual job fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Looking for a new job or thinking about changing industries?

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, Express Employment Professional of Ann Arbor will hold a free virtual job fair.

During the fair, job seekers will discuss their work history and job preferences with Express staff. Attendees will be matched with positions that fit strengths and career goals, the staffing agency said in a release.

Available positions are in the industries of office services, professional, industrial, and skilled trades within Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, and Manchester.

The fair will be split into two parts. From 9-11 a.m., the agency will focus on available positions in professional and office services industries. Jobs include data entry, accounting clerk and social media coordinator.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., staff will work with those in industrial and skilled trades. Positions include welder, maintenance technician, and press operator.

Those interested can register for free through the Express Employment Professional of Ann Arbor website.

A confirmation email with a link to the virtual job fair will be sent out before the event date, the staffing agency said.

Locally owned, the Ann Arbor office said it has helped employed over 35,000 people find employment around Washtenaw County since 2014.