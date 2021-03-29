Large protest held over Eastern Michigan University‘s handling of sexual assault reports

Another protest was held at EMU on March 28, 2021 over the school's handling of sexual assault reports.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University continues to see protests over allegations the university ignored reports of sexual assault.

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Eastern Michigan University that alleges the university turned a blind eye to reports of sexual assault.

A large protest was held on the campus Sunday. It is one of many that have occurred since the lawsuit was filed.

Related: More victims come forward in Eastern Michigan University sexual assault investigation

Ad

The 166-page lawsuit claims that multiple entities within the school covered up a series of rapes that happened, specifically involving the fraternities Delta Tau Delta and Aplha Sigma Phi. A number of these sexual assault cases occurred during “traditional styled rituals” happened within the frat houses, the lawsuit states.

The school released the following statement regarding the protests:

We share students’ concerns over sexual assaults and fully endorse the expression of their views in this public manner. Protecting students is critical to the University’s educational mission, and our staff in law enforcement, Title IX, student affairs, and elsewhere work every day to try to provide a safe environment for our students to learn. The University stands with all survivors of sexual assault and is committed to supporting them. Every student should feel comfortable that they are safe on campus. Statement from Eastern Michigan University

Read the lawsuit below: