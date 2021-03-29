photo
Large protest held over Eastern Michigan University‘s handling of sexual assault reports

Protests held since a lawsuit was filed against the college

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Another protest was held at EMU on March 28, 2021 over the school's handling of sexual assault reports. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University continues to see protests over allegations the university ignored reports of sexual assault.

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Eastern Michigan University that alleges the university turned a blind eye to reports of sexual assault.

A large protest was held on the campus Sunday. It is one of many that have occurred since the lawsuit was filed.

The 166-page lawsuit claims that multiple entities within the school covered up a series of rapes that happened, specifically involving the fraternities Delta Tau Delta and Aplha Sigma Phi. A number of these sexual assault cases occurred during “traditional styled rituals” happened within the frat houses, the lawsuit states.

The school released the following statement regarding the protests:

Read the lawsuit below:

