Large protest held over Eastern Michigan University‘s handling of sexual assault reports

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University continues to see protests over allegations the university ignored reports of sexual assault.
A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Eastern Michigan University that alleges the university turned a blind eye to reports of sexual assault.
A large protest was held on the campus Sunday. It is one of many that have occurred since the lawsuit was filed.
The 166-page lawsuit claims that multiple entities within the school covered up a series of rapes that happened, specifically involving the fraternities Delta Tau Delta and Aplha Sigma Phi. A number of these sexual assault cases occurred during “traditional styled rituals” happened within the frat houses, the lawsuit states.
The school released the following statement regarding the protests:
