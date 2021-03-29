Michigan basketball vs. UCLA in Elite 8: Game time, details revealed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball will play UCLA on Tuesday in the Elite Eight for a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It will be televised on TBS.
No. 1 seed Michigan advanced to the Elite Eight with a dominant win over No. 4 seed Florida State on Sunday. A few hours later, No. 11 seed UCLA punched its ticket by upsetting No. 2 seed Alabama in overtime.
The Wolverines have survived three rounds despite playing without senior leader Isaiah Livers. On Tuesday, they’ll have a difficult test against a hot shooting UCLA team that has played its way all the way from the First Four to become one of the last eight teams alive.
The winner of the UCLA-Michigan game will play either No. 1 seed Gonzaga or No. 6 seed USC in the Final Four.