Michigan basketball vs. UCLA in Elite 8: Game time, details revealed

Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates in the final moments of the second half of their Sweet Sixteen round game against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball will play UCLA on Tuesday in the Elite Eight for a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It will be televised on TBS.

No. 1 seed Michigan advanced to the Elite Eight with a dominant win over No. 4 seed Florida State on Sunday. A few hours later, No. 11 seed UCLA punched its ticket by upsetting No. 2 seed Alabama in overtime.

The Wolverines have survived three rounds despite playing without senior leader Isaiah Livers. On Tuesday, they’ll have a difficult test against a hot shooting UCLA team that has played its way all the way from the First Four to become one of the last eight teams alive.

The winner of the UCLA-Michigan game will play either No. 1 seed Gonzaga or No. 6 seed USC in the Final Four.