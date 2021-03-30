Ann Arbor named among top charming small US cities by TravelMag

ANN ARBOR – Here’s a ranking that doesn’t surprise us.

TravelMag recently released its 30 Most Charming Small Cities in the USA list and Ann Arbor appears along other famed small cities -- and college towns -- like Annapolis, Maryland, Charleston, South Carolina and Bloomington, Indiana.

“Home to the University of Michigan, it has long been a seat of higher education, forward-thinking, technology and progressive ideas,” wrote TravelMag. “You can see echoes of these elements everywhere, including at the numerous annual events held in the city, including expos, airshows, and the annual film festival that has been running for decades.

“In the city’s lively dining scene, this same balance of tradition and modernity is reflected by Ann Arbor mainstays such as Zingerman’s Deli, right through to the trendy international cuisine from across five continents.”

With the award-winning Ann Arbor District Library, 161 beautiful public parks and educational and cultural events abound, it certainly is a wonderful place to live.

But, we may be a little biased.

To see the complete list, click here.

