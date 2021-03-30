University of Michigan: ‘Noticeable uptick’ of COVID cases on Ann Arbor campus

University of Michigan asks students to test for COVID-19 before going home for holidays

ANN ARBOR – Cases of COVID-19 are trending upward again at the University of Michigan.

In an update on Tuesday, U-M officials reported a “noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases among U-M affiliates, including undergraduate students, graduate students and non-students.”

School officials noted that the trend is in line with a general increase of cases in Washtenaw County.

Students at the university now account for 15% of the total cases in the county.

Case numbers have increased for five straight days, which meets a Campus Response Metric. The number of positive cases more than doubled last week with 157 positive tests compared to 60 the week prior. The uptick resulted in a spike in positivity rate at 0.8% up from 0.3%.

A total of 26 students are currently in isolation to prevent the spread of COVID, compared to March 24 when 8 students were in quarantine.

“Social gatherings continue to be identified as a significant factor associated with transmission,” read the statement from officials.

To see U-M’s COVID Dashboard with regular data updates, click here.

