CVS expands COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Michigan: How to register

Registration for CVS vaccine appointments expands in Michigan

CVS has expanded locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30 -- appointments were available at several locations across the state, including Detroit, Fraser, Grosse Pointe, Monroe, Pontiac, Southfield and more. Appointments are updated every 15-20 minutes or so.

How to register:

You must register in advance right here (click here) -- there will be a link to Michigan under the “Vaccine available in select CVS Pharmacy locations” dropdown. You can also do this through the CVS Pharmacy app.

People without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: 800-746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be accommodated.

Eligibility for vaccine in Michigan

Here’s the state of Michigan’s updated vaccination implementation schedule:

  • By March 22, 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up (part of Phase 2), as well as vaccination of people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.
  • By April 5, 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of all people aged 16 and up who were not previously eligible.

The state of Michigan announced Friday, March 12 that every resident 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

