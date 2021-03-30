CVS expands COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Michigan: How to register

CVS has expanded locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30 -- appointments were available at several locations across the state, including Detroit, Fraser, Grosse Pointe, Monroe, Pontiac, Southfield and more. Appointments are updated every 15-20 minutes or so.

How to register:

You must register in advance right here (click here) -- there will be a link to Michigan under the “Vaccine available in select CVS Pharmacy locations” dropdown. You can also do this through the CVS Pharmacy app.

Link to register: www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

People without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: 800-746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be accommodated.

More: Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments

Ad

Related:

How to schedule COVID vaccine appointment at Rite Aid in Michigan

Meijer has COVID-19 vaccination clinics at stores across Michigan. Participants must be registered through the retailer’s online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine. To register, patients can text COVID to 75049, go online at Participants must be registered through the retailer’s online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine. To register, patients can text COVID to 75049, go online at clinic.meijer.com or simply visit their local Meijer pharmacy and ask to register.

Eligibility for vaccine in Michigan

Here’s the state of Michigan’s updated vaccination implementation schedule:

By March 22 , 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up (part of Phase 2), as well as vaccination of people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.

By April 5, 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of all people aged 16 and up who were not previously eligible.

The state of Michigan announced Friday, March 12 that every resident 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES