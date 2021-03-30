photo
64º

Health

Daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise, even as more Michiganders are vaccinated

Shawn Ley
, Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
COVID-19
,
COVID
,
COVID Vaccine
,
COVID-19 Vaccine
,
Vaccination
,
COVID-19 Cases
,
Wayne County
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
News
,
Local News
,
Local
,
Health
,
Health News
,
Hospitalizations
,
Positivity Rate
,
COVID Positivity Rate

DETROIT – On Sunday, the state of Michigan reported its average pandemic testing positivity rate had hit 14.64% -- the highest single-day percentage since Dec. 2.

Some counties are emerging as hot spots, including Macomb, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair counties.

READ: Dr. Joneigh Khaldun voices concern as COVID cases in Michigan increase

The latest numbers show more and more people in Michigan are continuing to test positive for COVID.

A new survey Tuesday from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association suggests Michiganders want to get out more, especially to restaurants.

The survey claims nearly two-thirds of people polled have already dined out or said they are comfortable dining in a restaurant and 64% said restaurants should be open at 100% capacity when vaccines are available to everyone.

READ: Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: