Daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise, even as more Michiganders are vaccinated

DETROIT – On Sunday, the state of Michigan reported its average pandemic testing positivity rate had hit 14.64% -- the highest single-day percentage since Dec. 2.

Some counties are emerging as hot spots, including Macomb, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair counties.

The latest numbers show more and more people in Michigan are continuing to test positive for COVID.

A new survey Tuesday from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association suggests Michiganders want to get out more, especially to restaurants.

The survey claims nearly two-thirds of people polled have already dined out or said they are comfortable dining in a restaurant and 64% said restaurants should be open at 100% capacity when vaccines are available to everyone.

