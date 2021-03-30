Willow Run Airport awarded more than $15 million in federal funding for upgrades

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI), Gary Peters (MI) announced on Tuesday that Willow Run Airport will receive $15,275,685 from the Department of Transportation.

The airport will use the Federal Aviation Administration grant to improve its existing runways.

“As we work to emerge from this pandemic, safe and reliable air travel is critical to keeping residents and businesses across southeast Michigan connected to important markets and destinations,” Senator Peters, a member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said in a release. “I’m pleased to announce this federal grant, which will help improve Willow Run’s daily operations.”

“Investing in Willow Run Airport will support economic development in the region,” Senator Stabenow said in a release. “This funding will ensure that Michigan’s businesses can transport their products efficiently and help encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”

The airport dates back to 1941 when Henry Ford and aviator Charles Lindbergh used to facility to build the world’s largest bomber. It is currently used for cargo, corporate and general aircraft and handles roughly 200 million pounds of cargo annually across four runways.

“Willow Run Airport is a critical gateway for our local economy in Ypsilanti and Washtenaw, as well as throughout the entire tri-county area,” Congresswoman Dingell said in a release. “With more than $15 million in federal funds, Willow Run can make critical improvements to their runway that will keep pilots and passengers safe, while increasing cargo capability arriving at and departing from the airport.

“I can’t wait to get this work started and to see how our local businesses continue to utilize Willow Run to grow locally, nationally, and even globally.”

For more information about the Department of Transportation Grant program, visit www.dot.gov/grants.